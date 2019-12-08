CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Margie Castillo worked hard to open the first 'keto-friendly' eatery in Corpus Christi. She said that work was tested when a suspect or suspects, targeted her business off of North Staples Street.

"The first one I was really sad, I was just disheartened, it was heartbreaking, it broke my heart, the second time, I was scared," Castillo said.

In the beginning of August, someone broke into Castillo's business, Phat Keto Co., by throwing a rock at a window. They stole multiple items and ransacked the shop.

Initially, Castillo didn't have security cameras installed. The incident and police advice prompted her to invest in a system that she could monitor from her phone, remotely. However, the Friday after the first break-in, Castillo had trouble checking the cameras.

"When I went to look it said 'offline, offline' so that's when I called and they said you're offline, your cameras are not on your WiFi has been disconnected," she said.

The internet company couldn't come out to Phat Keto Co. until two days later on Sunday, August 11th. Just hours after the WiFi was reconnected, someone attempted to break into the bakery, again.

"Now, I just have to stand up, we have to stand up, I have to stand up for myself and for my business, for my community, I've worked hard to get where I'm at," Castillo said.

Luckily, the suspect wasn't able to break the window. Castillo said she is more determined than ever to put an end to this string of crimes.

"They're not gonna take me down I mean I don't know who they are if they want something all they have to do is ask," she said.

A friend of Castillo's has started GoFundMe to help with repair and replacement costs that insurance does not cover. To enjoy Margie's yummy, low-carb treats, visit her website.

