PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two men who held down and stabbed a robbery victim in Phoenix last month have been arrested. This comes a day after police released video of the suspects, asking for help finding them.

The suspects were identified as Donovan Ames, 18, and Orion Warren, 19.

Donovan Ames (left) Orion Warren (right)

Warren was charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

Ames was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.



Police say the men targeted the victim after he got off a bus along 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on January 24. One suspect held the victim down as the other threatened him with a knife, and he was stabbed as he struggled to escape.

The suspects pinned the victim to the ground as they continued to rob him, but he managed to fight them off and run. The suspects stole his backpack before he could escape.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police asked the public for help on Saturday.

