Texas man accused of stalking woman then killing her, her husband before turning gun on himself

The Redmond police chief said the woman reported more than 100 contacts within a single day and said her stalker sent gifts and showed up at her home.

REDMOND, Wash. — A Texas man is accused of stalking a woman and then killing her and her husband before turning the gun on himself in a home invasion in Washington state Friday morning.

“This is the absolute worst outcome for a stalking case," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "This is every victim, every detective, every police chief’s worst nightmare.”

This happened around 1:45 a.m. at a home along 89th and 169th Street in Redmond, which is just northeast of the Seattle metro area.

Chief Lowe said his officers were called to the home in response to shots fired. When they made it, they were met by a neighbor and the mother of one of the victims who identified the house where the shots came from.

As police made their way to the front door, Chief Lowe said the woman's husband was in the doorway. They tried communicating with him but he collapsed and became unresponsive, Lowe said.

The police moved him from the doorway and noticed he had been shot in the chest. Paramedics started treating him but he soon died from his injuries, Lowe said.

Police knew there were more victims in the house so they started searching and found the woman and her alleged stalker shot to death in the master bedroom. Lowe said the alleged stalker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lowe said his department was familiar with the woman and the alleged stalker because they have been investigating a stalking case between the two since last year.

Lowe said the woman initially called police in December 2022 because of the man's actions toward her. She then called police again in mid-January because his actions started to get worse. Lowe said the woman reported more than 100 contacts within a single day and said her stalker sent gifts and showed up at her home.

The woman had filed a protection order against the man but Lowe said police have not been able to serve him because they didn't know where he was.

"It was difficult to pin him down to a location," Lowe said.

The woman and man reportedly met on a podcast app called Clubhouse.