CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after an altercation which escalated to a stabbing.
According to police, an altercation started in the parking lot at H-E-B on Port and Tarleton.
The suspect left the scene of the stabbing on foot and was later apprehended by police at a family member's house on Churchill Drive, near Broadmoor Park.
Officials say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The male suspect, who has not yet been identified, is pending aggravated assault charges after being arrested by CCPD.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- VERIFY: Fact-checking Trump's 2020 State of the Union address and the Democratic response
- Have you seen this person? Corpus Christi police say he is wanted for murder
- Man with flu-like symptoms being tested for coronavirus at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont
- Former Corpus Christi mayor on the campaign trail with Pete Buttigieg