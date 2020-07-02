CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after an altercation which escalated to a stabbing.

According to police, an altercation started in the parking lot at H-E-B on Port and Tarleton.

The suspect left the scene of the stabbing on foot and was later apprehended by police at a family member's house on Churchill Drive, near Broadmoor Park.

Officials say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect, who has not yet been identified, is pending aggravated assault charges after being arrested by CCPD.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







