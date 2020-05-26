Corpus Christi Police were busy this Memorial Day weekend trying to keep our local roads safe by being on the lookout for drunk drivers.

Police arrested a total of 18 people on drunk driving charges during 'No Refusal Weekend.' The District Attorney provided a phlebotomist at the police detention center to draw blood immediately from suspected DWI drivers.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: