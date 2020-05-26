Corpus Christi Police were busy this Memorial Day weekend trying to keep our local roads safe by being on the lookout for drunk drivers.
Police arrested a total of 18 people on drunk driving charges during 'No Refusal Weekend.' The District Attorney provided a phlebotomist at the police detention center to draw blood immediately from suspected DWI drivers.
