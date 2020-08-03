MCALLEN, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force along with the Corpus Christi Police Department, McAllen Police Department, Texas DPS Troopers, and McAllen Task Force arrested a Corpus Christi man for an outstanding warrant in connection with a recent homicide.

On Friday, March 6, 2020 authorities apprehended 19-year-old Detavion Falkquay at a residence located on the 1000 block of Pecan in McAllen, Texas.

Officers apprehended Falkquay without incident and he was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail for murder on a $150,000 bond, according to authorities.

Falkquay was wanted in connection with a recent homicide that occurred on March 4 in Corpus Christi on the 4100 block of Brett St.

RELATED: Victim in Brett Street homicide identified, police still looking for leads

"This is still an active and ongoing investigation and if anyone has any additional information related to this Homicide, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600," stated police.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





