CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in police custody, and another remains on the run after a late-night armed robbery.

It happened at a pawn shop on Ayers street near Port Avenue.

It was right around 8 o'clock Wednesday night when officers were called out to the First Cash Pawn Shop on Ayers Street near Port Avenue where they say two suspects went into the business armed with guns and demanded cash from the register.

One of the suspects smashed a display case and grabbed jewelry.

The men took off running to a nearby neighborhood, according to police.

A nearby Nueces County Constable gave chase and was able to take one of the men into custody.

The male suspect is now facing a charge of aggravated robbery, while the other suspect remains at large.

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, please contact the police at 888-TIPS.