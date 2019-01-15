OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Michael Swearingin's mother told Channel 6 Tuesday that authorities told her two bodies were recovered Tuesday during a homicide investigation in rural Oklahoma southwest of Tulsa.

"Authorities have told us two bodies have been recovered, we believe it is our children," Deborah Harrison said. "The medical examiner will positively identify them in the next day or two."

Temple police said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation led them to the area near the town of Clearview while investigating the disappearances of Jenna Scott and Swearingin.

Temple police detectives said they believe the bodies are Scott and Swearingin.

"The family is hurting very, very much," Harrison said. "We thank law enforcement for finding our children and community members for their effort and support."

A press release from OSBI said "OSBI continues to assist the Temple Police Department in this active investigation."

Beth Green with the Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office said the investigation had been ongoing since the weekend.

Temple police said they received information on Jan. 9 about the disappearance of Scott and Swearingin that lead them to the area in question.

Scott and Swearingin were last seen Jan. 4 at 3 a.m., according to Temple police. The vehicle they were driving, a 2016 Gray Hyundai Genesis was found in Austin over the following weekend.

Family members of Scott and Swearingin were searching several areas around Bell County.

Debbie Swearingin, Michael's mom, told Channel 6 Tuesday she is praying for a miracle but she believes the odds are slim of finding them alive.

“I just want them to get all the evidence they need to convict who is responsible," said Swearingin.

Scott's dad, Jonathan Scott, said they have been in contact with Temple Police as the investigation unfolds.

“They did report to us that they have credible evidence that there is a location in Oklahoma," said Scott. "We don’t know anything about the details. You know whether it’s a location for an item or possibly a body.”

Scott’s ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks, was set to be extradited back to Temple from Michigan, where he was being held on a burglary charge.

Several months prior to Scott and Swearingin's disappearances, Marks, broke into Scott's home and threatened her and her family, according to an arrest affidavit. Marks has not been named as a suspect in their disappearances.

