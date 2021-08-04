x
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded after shooting at Bryan business, suspect in custody

The shooting reportedly happened at Kent Moore Cabinets just before 2:30 p.m.
Credit: Jacob Reyes
Police set up a perimeter around Brazos County Industrial Park. Credit: Jacob Reyes

BRYAN, Texas — One person is dead and four people are injured following a shooting that happened at a Bryan, Texas business Thursday afternoon, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened at Kent Moore Cabinets just before 2:30 p.m. where an employee reportedly showed up with a gun and opened fire in the business, police said.

Bryan police say only four people were shot and taken to the hospital. A fifth person was transported to the hospital for asthma-related injuries.

One of those people who were shot died.

Shortly after the shooting, police were searching for the suspect. They set up a perimeter with College Station police around the Brazos County Industrial Park to secure the area.

