Also inside the vehicle was the man's 15-year-old who ran away from the scene when gunfire opened up.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Editor's note: Previously, the story noted the shooting happened in Sinton, but it took place in Gregory, TX.

A police chase that started in Sinton went through Taft and ended up in Gregory Monday evening.

According to the San Patricio Sheriff's Office, the suspect in the vehicle was running from police after police attempted to stop the vehicle in Sinton around 6 p.m.

Police would spike the vehicle's tires before it hit Gregory. That's where gunfire opened on Ayers Street and a patrol car's windshield was hit by a bullet from the vehicle.

Officers would return fire and the male driver was struck before being arrested. Sheriff Oscar River with San Pat said several weapons were found inside the vehicle.

Also inside the vehicle was the man's 15-year-old daughter who ran away from the scene when gunfire opened up. She is said to be OK.

The man has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Stick with 3News as this story develops.

Officer-involved shooting in Gregory sends a man to the hospital after a police chase 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.