OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Temple police positively identified the bodies found in a rural part of Oklahoma as Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Shawana Neely said the two were officially identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office.

Scott's and Swearingin's bodies were found Tuesday on a property in the small town of Clearview southwest of Tulsa.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation thanked the many agencies that helped them in the investigation in a press release sent Thursday.

The agencies included the Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office, the Okfuskee County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, which the OSBI pointed out worked without a paycheck during the government shutdown. They also thanked Texas authorities, including Temple police, the Bell County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Swearingin's mother, Debbie Harrison, thanked investigators for their work to find the pair Tuesday before the identities had been confirmed.

"The family is hurting very, very much," Harrison said. "We thank law enforcement for finding our children and community members for their effort and support."

OSBI officers and Temple police found the bodies in a shallow grave on a rural property.

Beth Green with the Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office said the investigation had been ongoing since the weekend.

Temple police said they received information on Jan. 9 about the disappearance of Scott and Swearingin that lead them to the area in question.

Scott and Swearingin were last seen Jan. 4 at 3 a.m., according to Temple police. The vehicle they were driving, a 2016 Gray Hyundai Genesis was found in Austin over the following weekend.

Family members of Scott and Swearingin searched several areas around Bell County

Scott's dad, Jonathan Scott, said they were in contact with Temple Police as the investigation unfolded.

“They did report to us that they have credible evidence that there is a location in Oklahoma," said Scott. "We don’t know anything about the details. You know whether it’s a location for an item or possibly a body.”

Scott’s ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks, was set to be extradited back to Temple from Michigan, where he was being held on a burglary charge.

Several months prior to Scott and Swearingin's disappearances, Marks, broke into Scott's home and threatened her and her family, according to an arrest affidavit. Marks has not been named as a suspect in their disappearances.

