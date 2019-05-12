According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, there have been two men found dead inside a home at the 200 block of Elgin Drive near Morgan Avenue.
3News is on the scene now gathering details.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will keep you updated as further developments come along.
