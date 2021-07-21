3 teens arrested, 2 on the loose after crashing a stolen vehicle, leading police on a foot chase in the Molina neighborhood

While police are sorting out who did what, they expect a number of charges to be filed in this case.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to police, five juveniles stole a car on Wednesday and then got in a three vehicle accident before taking off from the scene and leading police on a foot chase in the Molina neighborhood.

Several of them ended up at the Lulac Village Park apartment complex off of Horne Road where they were eventually arrested.

Around a dozen police showed up at the complex to help find the teenagers. They even brought out a drone to try and spot them.

Officers said it all began at Villarreal Drive and Ramona Drive where the teenagers took off from the scene of the accident.

Police said they ran from West Point to the complex where three of the teens were caught.

"Between there, we were chasing, got three males into custody," Senior Officer Jose Flores said. "We still believe we have two outstanding. Two females."

