ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A dangerous situation could have ended much worse Wednesday as Aransas Pass police dealt with a man accused of being under the influence of drugs. The whole incident was caught on body cam and footage was released on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, it was around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to reports of a man seen under the influence of drugs in a Walmart parking lot. When officers arrived and were able to determine that the man, identified as 33-year-old Jesse Rose, was under the influence, he was arrested and taken to the local jail.

At around 2 p.m. that afternoon officers were moving inmates in the jail and a potentially dangerous incident occurred. According to police, Rose was asked to sit in the booking area of the jail as another inmate was being moved. He took that as an opportunity to make an escape.

Police said Rose rushed an officer and took possession of her Taser, attempting to discharge it at another officer who was responding to the situation. He then fled into the booking hallway and tried to reload the Taser, which discharged prematurely. He ran down the hallways and was pursued by police.

Eventually Rose was taken down by an officer. He reportedly bit one officer in the arm during the struggle.

Aside from minor injuries, no officers were seriously hurt in the struggle; but Aransas Pass police shared footage of the incident to show the inherent dangers that police face every day on the job.

