Police identify officer shot in Dec. 3 'gunfight' with suspect near SPID, Airline

Gustavo Medina has been a Corpus Christi Police Department officer for 3 1/2 years, and is continuing to recover from the shootout.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Ofc. Gustavo Medina has been identified as the officer involved in a shooting near Airline and SPID on Dec. 3.

CCPD officials released his identity Saturday, saying that he was critically injured in the event and remains on medical leave healing.

Police have not released information as to the condition of the 16-year-old shot in the exchange.

Medina was shot after responding to a back-up call from Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies, who had come across stolen vehicle near S. Staples Street and SPID.

After deputies followed the vehicle for a while, it took a turnaround and crashed in the 6100 block of SPID, according to police.

Three young men fled the vehicle.

Police officers helped track down the suspects on foot, and Medina was shot confronting one of the 16 year olds who reportedly fled. He also was shot.

"Our officers arrived right after the suspect vehicle as you saw wrecked out in the parking lot," said CCPD Chief Michael Markle said on Dec. 3. "Our officer chased one of those suspects around the 6100 building right there -- 6118 -- into the back where the suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer."