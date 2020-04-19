SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was sent to KVUE from a nearby resident as the incident was unfolding.

A police officer is dead and two officers are injured – one in a critical condition – after an active shooter situation in San Marcos on Saturday night. A law enforcement source told KVUE the alleged shooter is now dead.

Police said the scene is secured and there is no additional threat to the public after residents in San Marcos were asked to shelter in place.

The incident happened after a suspect began firing a rifle at officers responding to a family violence call at Twin Lake Villas Apartments at 2917 Hunter Road around 6 p.m.

Just after 7 p.m., the City of San Marcos said Hunter Road was closed from Reimer Ave. to McCarty Road for an in-progress investigation.

Around 7:45 p.m., San Marcos police said the area had been secured.

The City of San Macros said the two surviving officers were taken to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, where they have undergone surgery. All families have been notified.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family”

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

According to Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler, there was an active shooter situation, and the combined Hays County and San Marcos SWAT team responded.

“People in the area need to shelter in place and the public needs to avoid the area as the scene has not been made safe,” the city said on Twitter just after 7 p.m.

The city later sent an update from police, saying the scene was secured at 7:43 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep up safe."

"I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life," Abbott said in a statement.

Tributes were flowing from fellow law enforcement after the incident on Saturday.

"Thinking about my brothers and sisters in blue in San Macos," Assistant Chief of the Austin Police Department Jennifer Stephenson wrote on Twitter.

Houston Police Department Chief of Police and former APD Chief Art Acevedo said, "The hearts, thoughts and prayers of all of us at @houstonpolice go out to our fallen and wounded colleagues and their families."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Coronavirus in Central Texas: Travis County reports two more COVID-19 deaths, with 1,092 total cases

Protesters outside Texas State Capitol rally against stay-at-home order