Police investigate early-morning shooting on the city's Northside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Staples Street for reports of a shooting just after 8:30 a.m.



When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Police say the male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Saturday morning's incident is still under investigation according to authorities, as they determine what led up to the early-morning shooting.