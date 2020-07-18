x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

crime

Police investigate early-morning shooting on the city's Northside

Corpus Christi Police say the male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Staples Street for reports of a shooting just after 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Police say the male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saturday morning's incident is still under investigation according to authorities, as they determine what led up to the early-morning shooting.

3News will keep you updated as more details become available.   

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: