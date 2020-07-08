Police investigate homicide after 22-year-old man shot, killed in Mathis

MATHIS, Texas — Mathis police were called to the 400 block of Texas St. after a caller reported hearing a car crash just after 12 a.m. on Friday morning.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a pickup truck parked along the roadway with both doors open and no visible signs of a car crash.
Officers began searching inside the truck and found a 22-year-old Mathis man lying in a yard across the way from where the truck was found.
According to police officers, the 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators found shell casings on the passenger side of the pickup truck and say a handgun was used in Friday morning's shooting. According to police, the truck found did belong to the victim.
Police believe after the shooting, both the victim and the shooter ran on the side of Texas St. but will continue the investigation to determine the cause.
Police Chief Scott Roush says this is the first murder of the year in Mathis.
Officials say U.S. Marshals are on standby to help locate a suspect, and investigators are aiming to make an arrest in this case very soon.
3News will keep you updated as more details unfold.