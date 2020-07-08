Police investigate homicide after 22-year-old man shot, killed in Mathis

MATHIS, Texas — Mathis police were called to the 400 block of Texas St. after a caller reported hearing a car crash just after 12 a.m. on Friday morning.



Upon arrival, officers discovered a pickup truck parked along the roadway with both doors open and no visible signs of a car crash.



Officers began searching inside the truck and found a 22-year-old Mathis man lying in a yard across the way from where the truck was found.



According to police officers, the 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Investigators found shell casings on the passenger side of the pickup truck and say a handgun was used in Friday morning's shooting. According to police, the truck found did belong to the victim.