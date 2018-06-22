Corpus Christi police are looking for the gunman involved in an early morning shooting Friday in the city's westside.

According to police, it was just after 1 a.m. Friday when a 911 call came in reporting shots fired at Rockford Drive and Archdale. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that someone had fired more than seven shots into a home.

Police said two men were inside that home but were not hurt.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call them at 361-886-2600.

