CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are investigating a possible connection between two aggravated robberies that happened Sunday evening.

The first robbery occurred around 6:40 p.m. at a business in the 2800 block of SPID. The victims told police that three men approached with guns and demanded jewelry. After getting what they wanted they fled the scene, but the victims gave chase and caught one 16-year-old suspect. That suspect was arrested and descriptions of the other two individuals were given to police.

About an hour later, police were called to the 6000 block of Ayers after getting reports that a 23-year-old male had been shot and two suspects had fled the area. The victim said he didn't know the suspects and that they tried to steal his truck.

The victim was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, witnesses gave officers descriptions of the two suspects, who had fled toward a mobile home park.

Officers searching in the 5900 block of Ayers located one of the suspects and gave chase on foot, during which the suspect through a backpack and officers were able to recover a weapon. Police caught up with the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Leonard Reyna, and arrested him.

The second suspect was located by officers searching on foot in the 6100 block of Ayers after a security guard told them they saw a man matching the suspect's description. 24-year-old Carlos Moreno was arrested.

Police are still trying to determine if these aggravated assault cases are related. If you have any information regarding these crimes, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

