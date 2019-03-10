CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched toSilverberry Drive near Greenwood and SPID shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday after a person was found there with gunshot wounds.

According to police, there was a confrontation between two people on Silverberry Drive that resulted in a shooting. Police said the victim suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The victim is a 62-year-old man. The suspect is a 55-year-old man.

A Regional Transportation Authority bus was behind the crime tape when 3News arrived at the scene. Police said the bus was in the area at the time of the shooting and its passengers witnessed the incident.

3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: