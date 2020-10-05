CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is currently investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred just after 5:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.



According to police, they received reports of a shooting on Shoreline Boulevard.



When officers arrived, they found a car that had been shot at several times. Upon further investigation, authorities found a 10-year-old child had been shot in the face, near the jaw.

Authorities say there was a male driver in the car, along with a female passenger, and three children in the backseat parked on Shoreline Blvd. near the T-heads.



Witnesses say a passing vehicle then stopped and opened fire on the family's car.

According to police, the child was transported to a nearby hospital and the child's condition is unknown at this time.

CCPD PIO, Officer Pena, says witnesses were able to gather a detailed description and provided investigators with enough information that lead the shooter to be identified.

Police say they are in the process of locating the vehicle that fled the scene, along with the shooter.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with any additional information, to please call them at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: