Police investigating double homicide

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Police in Aransas Pass need your help in solving a double homicide that happened Saturday night.
Officers were called out to an address on Sherwood Forest Drive just after 9 p-m Saturday night for a suspicious situation involving gunshots.
When police arrived they discovered one man and one woman dead from gunshot wounds.
The two were found inside a trailer home.
The man has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Degrange and the female was indentifed as 37-year-old Rebekah Degrange.
The victims were siblings.
Witnesses say before hearing gunshots, they saw a man in a gray hoodie walk inside the trailer..
This is an ongoing investigation.. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aransas Pass police department or Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-245-TIPS.