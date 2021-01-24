Police investigating double homicide

Shots fired call leads Aransas Pass police to crime scene

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Police in Aransas Pass need your help in solving a double homicide that happened Saturday night.

Officers were called out to an address on Sherwood Forest Drive just after 9 p-m Saturday night for a suspicious situation involving gunshots.

When police arrived they discovered one man and one woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The two were found inside a trailer home.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Degrange and the female was indentifed as 37-year-old Rebekah Degrange.

The victims were siblings.

Witnesses say before hearing gunshots, they saw a man in a gray hoodie walk inside the trailer..