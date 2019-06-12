PORTLAND, Texas — Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Portland, Texas, just after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Portland Police Department, a black male entered the IBC Bank in the 1800 block of Highway 181 and handed the bank teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money. He took the money and fled north running behind the bank on foot.

Police said they are looking at surveillance images captured at the bank and hope that other nearby businesses may have captured the suspect on cameras as well.

Police said the robbery seems to be similar to one that happened at Prosperity Bank back on Nov. 12. They are investigating to see if the two are related.

Authorities said the FBI is on the case. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

