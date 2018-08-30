CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Authorities confirmed Thursday that they are investigating an incident that happened at Bishop Garriga Middle School in which a student threatened another student with violence.

Police said they are investigating it as a terroristic threat.

According to school administrators, on Wednesday they were notified of the threat adn began investigating. The student who allegedly made the threat is not at the school, according to administrators.

The following email was sent to parents Wednesday:

"Dear BG Parents, I just wanted to update you regarding yesterday’s incident. A student spoke allegedly about bringing a firearm to school in the future. An investigation into the allegation was started. We have taken the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our students and continue to investigate the situation. Presently, the student is not permitted on campus. Coincidently, an officer was at the school yesterday as well. However, it had nothing to do with the incident in question. The officer was making his rounds to all the schools that day gathering information to be kept on file in the case of an emergency as part of our emergency operations planning. Please know that the safety of our students and maintaining a safe environment is a priority. Pax, Fr Peter Martinez"

