CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 20-year old Jeremiah Rae Garcia.

Garcia is described as a 20-year-old male, who stands 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Garcia has an active warrant for assault and is known to carry a firearm on him.

"If you see Jeremiah Garcia, please do not approach him but instead call the CCPD Department at (361) 886-2600 or Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-8477", read their Facebook page post, as of 4:01 p.m.

The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward up to $2,500.