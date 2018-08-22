ARANSAS PASS, Texas (Kiii News) — The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking to identify a woman who they believe made a purchase using a counterfeit card with credit information likely stolen using a credit card skimmer device.

According to police, the woman entered the Aransas Pass Tractor Supply store at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, July 16, and made a purchase using the counterfeit card. Police released Wednesday an image of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras.

Police believe the suspect is employed locally at either an industrial plant or a shipbuilder.

The victim in this crime never lost possession of their credit card. Police believe they were the victim of a credit card skimmer theft and their information was used to create the counterfeit credit card.

If you can help police identify this suspect, please call them at 361-758-8477. You can also report your tip to the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-245-8477 or visit www.p3tips.com/437.

