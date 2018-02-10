DEER PARK, Texas – The Deer Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile who is believed to be in extreme danger.

The victim has been identified as 12-year-old Marshe Bates. Police said she was picked up from her residence in the early morning hours Tuesday by an unknown person and taken somewhere in the Houston area.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Marsche Bates or information on the person of interest pictured please contact the Deer Park Police Department at 281-478-2000 or crimetips@deerparktx.org

