Police: Multiple shot outside Killeen nightclub

KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were shot outside a Killeen nightclub early Saturday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers were called out to Club Legends, 308 S. 2nd St., around 2:45 a.m. after they received a call about someone who was shot.

When police arrived, they said they located "several victims" in the parking lot who were shot, police said. Police performed first aid to the victims before paramedics arrived.

Three of the victims were airlifted to the hospital with critical wounds, police said. Police said a fourth victim had non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no known suspect information.