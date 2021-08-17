Police: New Braunfels teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Emily Marie Anderson is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old. Detectives are currently investigating whether there are additional victims.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 34-year-old teacher is under arrest, accused of sexual assault on a child. Police say Emily Marie Anderson had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old victim.

The New Braunfels Police Department secured an arrest warrant Anderson, saying it had an ongoing investigation.

At the time of the relationship, Anderson was employed as a teacher at Canyon High School in the Comal Independent School District and the victim was a student at the school, investigators said.

NBPD detectives are currently investigating whether or not there are additional victims. Anyone who believes that they may be a victim is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at (830) 221-4100.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident at NBPD headquarters and transported to the Comal County Jail.