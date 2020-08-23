Police: One man injured in a stabbing at a Walmart in Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were dispatched to the Walmart located off US-77 in Calallen on Sunday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.



Police say it is unclear if the two parties involved in the stabbing knew one another.



One male was transported to the hospital with injuries and his current condition is not known at this time.



According to CCPD, they have one person in custody after Sunday afternoon's stabbing inside the Walmart in Calallen.