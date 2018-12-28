CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help identifying an auto burglary suspect seen in the Annaville area.

Surveillance images were released Friday from an incident that occurred around 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10. The suspect is seen entering a vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 4000 block of Hurlwood Circle.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help police, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

