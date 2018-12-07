CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a series of mail thefts that have been happening since May from Padre Island neighborhoods to the city's southside, and they all may be tied to one suspect vehicle.

CCPD released a photo Thursday of the vehicle in question.

According to police, they believe the suspect is driving a white two-door extended cab pickup -- possibly a Ford F-150. The truck appears to be missing a front license plate and also displays a handicap placard.

Police believe the driver of this vehicle was involved in the following cases of mail theft:

May 29 - 13500 block of Ducat Court

June 4 - 13800 block of Mizzen Street

June 5 - 1200 block of Sandpiper Drive

June 27 - 13800 block of Mizzen Street

July 3 - 4900 block of Bonner Drive

July 3 - 13900 block of Flintrock Drive

Police said if you see this vehicle, get its license plate number or any other information you can and call the CCPD at 361-886-2600. If you have any information regarding the cases listed above, call the CCPD Criminal Investigation Division at 361-886-2840.

In the meantime, the U.S. Postal Service offers these tips to prevent mail theft from your home:

Use a locking mailbox

Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Do not leave mail in the mailbox overnight. If you are expecting checks, credit cards or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.

If you see a mail theft, or believe your mail was stolen, call Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII