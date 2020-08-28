Police Report: Suspect admits to stabbing Gabe Cooley inside the Walmart in Calallen

New details are unfolding from a police report obtained by 3News. It shows the suspect Billy Ferguson admitted to attacking Cooley at random.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gabe Cooley -- the local high school football player -- one of several across the Coastal Bend -- would be gearing up to play tonight.

But his life tragically ended Sunday after another man walked into the Calallen Walmart and stabbed the teenager.

New details are unfolding from a police report obtained by 3News. It shows the suspect Billy Ferguson admitted to attacking Cooley at random.

On August 23, in the middle of the afternoon, police say Ferguson stabbed Cooley inside the store.

Witnesses say Cooley was standing in the middle of one of the aisles when Ferguson approached him, stabbing him multiple times. The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Following the stabbing -- Ferguson was taken to the Corpus Christi Detention Center. He's now at the Nueces County jail where we're told he can be held for up to 90 days.

While he has not yet been formally charged with the teen's Murder -- a representative for the Nueces County District Attorney's Office tells us they believe that will happen soon.