CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Police were called out to a robbery around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the IBC in the 200 block of Shoreline Boulevard, just a block or two from the Corpus Christi Police Department headquarters.

Officers are looking for a male suspect with a black eye who is wearing a green shirt. No other suspects are in custody at this time.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

