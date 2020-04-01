HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are searching for a person of interest after in connection with the shooting death of a woman found dead in a parking lot overnight.

The person of interest has been identified as Kendrick Akins, 39. He is wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman. He has not been charged at this time.

This happened around midnight early Saturday outside of an apartment complex located in the 5500 block of Holly View Drive in northwest Houston.

Houston police say they responded to a call of a shooting and found a woman dead in the parking lot. Witnesses told them that the woman had been shot by a man during some sort of confrontation.

The man who police said was a person of interest in the homicide fled the scene and they are trying to locate him.

Family members of the victim tell KHOU that they believe they know who the shooter is.

"I just want to know why," one family member said. "I trusted him."

Police say the victim lived at the apartment complex and was in some sort of dating relationship with the alleged shooter.

One of the witnesses told police they attempted to help the victim but then the alleged shooter opened fire on them as well. No other injuries were reported.

Police say they are checking surveillance video in the area for more clues.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kendrick Akins is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

