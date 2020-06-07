Police searching for shooting suspects in Molina neighborhood

It was around 5:00 a.m. when the two suspects kicked in the door of a home and shot a man inside.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are looking for a pair of suspects accused of busting into a home on the westside of Corpus Christi early Monday morning.

Officers say it was just before 5:00 a.m. when two suspects kicked in the door of a home along the 4500 block of Domingo Drive and shot a man in the leg. That victim told police the two men began searching for something in the home. When their search came up empty, the suspects took off on foot.

Police tell 3News, the victim was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline hospital for treatment. The unidentified man is expected to be okay.

Officers are searching the Molina neighborhood for the suspects.

