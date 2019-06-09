CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place last weekend, but Corpus Christi police are still looking to speak to a person of interest in the case.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was just after 4:20 a.m. Saturday when they were called to the area of 500 N. Shoreline Boulevard after reports of suspicious persons. When they got there they found a 53-year-old deceased male.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Emilio Flores.

An investigation led police to securing a murder warrant for 18-year-old Victor Padilla. CCPD arrested Padilla on Wednesday and was taken to the Nueces County Jail.

Now, Corpus Christi police are asking to speak to Tommy Highfill, a person of interest in the case. They are asking that anyone who knows of Highfill's whereabouts contact Detective Julio Ramos at 361-886-2892.

If you have any additional information about this case contact CCPD homicide detectives at 361-886-2840.

