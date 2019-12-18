DALLAS — Dallas police shot and injured an armed man early Wednesday morning near Noel and Spring Valley roads.

Police received a call for an active shooter around 1:40 a.m. Responding officers learned that the suspect had fired several shots into the ground, according to Sgt. Warren Mitchell on scene.

When officers arrived they found a man standing in the middle of the intersection with a 9mm semi-automatic gun. The officers gave the suspect verbal commands to drop weapon. They even offered the man coffee in an effort to deescalate the situation, officials said.

When the suspect did not comply with the officers' commands, one officer shot at the suspect with rubber bullets, striking him at least once.

Sgt. Mitchell said when the suspect began advancing at the officers, a second officer fired his duty weapon, striking the man.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be are non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Renee Hall was on scene overnight, but did not speak to the media.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

