Man who had shootout with Corpus Christi police on Aava Dr. released from hospital, taken to jail

There were two men involved, but only one has been medically cleared to be taken to jail, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the men who was shot by police officers on Aava Dr. after a standoff and shootout has been released from the hospital and taken to jail, an update from the Corpus Christi Police Department said. An elderly woman was found dead inside the home after the shootout, police said.

Michael Joseph Deleon, 27, is charged with one count of attempted capital murder and one count of murder, the statement said. The second person involved in the shooting has not yet been medically cleared and therefore his identity is not being released at this time.

It started when officers were called to the 5700 block of Aava Dr. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 for reports of a disturbance. Officers were met at the scene with a man who allegedly showed a weapon, so officers backed off and set up a perimeter around the area.

While communicating with the brothers that lived inside the home, officers learned there was an elderly woman inside and were working on a plan to get her out when the brothers came out of the house and allegedly opened fire on officers, the statement said.

"Each individual, I believe, had a handgun, each individual did fire rounds," Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said.

Officers returned fire and struck both men, then provided first aid until medics took them to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the statement.

"We worked an extensive amount of time, and hour and a half-ish, before the suspects exited the house and opened fire on the officers," Markle said. "They actively engaged in gunfire on the officers. Officers were not struck."

When officers searched the home, they found the elderly woman dead inside, the statement said. Her cause of death has not been released.

Family members of the woman said it was a shot from police that killed her.

