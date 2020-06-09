x
Police standoff at fast food restaurant in Five Points area, authorities report shots fired

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is at the scene of a standoff with an unknown male at the 13000 block of Northwest Boulevard in the Five Points area.

According to CCPD, a male has barricaded himself inside a vehicle in front of the parking lot of a Popeye's Restaurant and appears to be armed and dangerous. 

CCPD reported shots were fired in the standoff on Sunday afternoon just after 3:15 p.m. on Northwest Blvd. and are warning people to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as our News Crew gathers more information at the scene. 