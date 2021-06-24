Hostage situation involving a one-year-old boy at Jalisco's Restaurant on Agnes St.

Authorities are currently on the scene, surrounding the restaurant near the intersection of Baldwin and Agnes St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a major law enforcement presence at the Jalisco's restaurant near the intersection of Baldwin and Agnes St. in Corpus Christi.

Authorities are currently on the scene and have surrounded the restaurant as they work to deescalate a hostage situation involving a male suspect and a one-year-old boy.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew on the scene gathering the details. Stick with 3News as we learn more.

