Man from Round Rock arrested after a standoff with law enforcement in Bee County

BEEVILLE, Texas — In Bee County, a law enforcement stand off late Monday night led to the arrest of 27-year-old Sean Jamison from Round Rock, the Bee County Sheriff's Office announced.
Officials with Bee County said Deputies began negotiating with Jamison, who was armed at the time the standoff began around 10 p.m. on Colony Road in Normanna north of Beeville.
They say Jamison was hiding in some brush and shot several times at the deputies. There are no reports of injuries, but we're told Jamison was arrested just after 2 a.m.
We don't know at this point what led to the standoff.
