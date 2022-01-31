Police warn to protect your catalytic converter as thefts continue to rise in the Coastal Bend

Police said the most targeted spots appear to be apartment complexes and hotels -- and the most targeted vehicles? Mitsubishi Outlanders and Toyota Tacomas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a problem in the Coastal Bend, and police are warning residents to be vigilant.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 85 theft reports have been filed in the month of January alone. It's gotten so bad, Andrew Liaromatis, program manager for the CCPD's auto theft unit, said residents should attempt to park their car in a garage if possible.

"They are starting to come out with security shields for catalytic converters," Liaromatis said. "Those we do highly recommend, because you can weld them onto the housing and keep them pretty well connected from coming off."

Lance Flanagan with Flanagan's Muffler Shop said that with the proper tools, thieves can remove a catalytic converter in about 90 seconds or less. Flanagan recommends using the shields, but said they don't do much if the original converter has already been stolen and you now have a replacement.

"They don't bring in any money," Flanagan said. "Thieves don't steal these, they steal the factory ones."

According to Flanagan, thieves are attracted to the catalytic converters because of the money they can get for them, and because the process of stealing them doesn't take long at all.

"It only takes two cuts to get them off, then they are gone," Flanagan said. "So they climb under there with a saw and they go sell it from anywhere from $100, some $300, and some even more than that."

CCPD adds that the highest targeted spots appear to be apartment complexes and hotels. Among the highest targeted vehicles are Mitsubishi Outlanders and Toyota Tacomas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.