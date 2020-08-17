x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Crime

Officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Weslaco ends with one person dead

Police said a male entered the store Monday afternoon, had an argument with a customer and when police confronted him, gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was killed.

WESLACO, Texas — An officer-involved shooting left one person dead Monday afternoon in Weslaco, a border city about 4 hours south of San Antonio.

In a brief Facebook post around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the Weslaco Police Department urged people to avoid the Walmart Supercenter, located at 1310 Texas Boulevard North, due to a shooting at the store.

Police said a male with assault-style weapon walked inside and had an argument with a customer. According to police, he made his way to the back of the store where officers confronted him and ordered him to drop his weapon. Investigators said gunfire was exchanged after he displayed a handgun and he was killed.

Credit: KRGV

The Weslaco Police Department also tweeted about the incident.

Check back on KENS5.com on air and online for more information.

Post by 1606291486250302.