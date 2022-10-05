The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed Thursday the bodyfound in a car in Temple is that Dritayi Jambo.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences identified a body police found Tuesday as Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo.

Temple police said Wednesday they believed they had found the body Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop. The body was in a gray Ford Focus that belonged to Jambo.

Jambo went missing May 4 after going out to get dinner, according to his mother Suzanne Jambo.

Suzanne confirmed to 6 News Wednesday morning it was her son and that she was going to the mortuary. Forensics is still working to find a cause of death.