Police tell 12News they are still looking for two suspects caught attacking the man in newly released surveillance video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police have released new surveillance video showing two suspects ambush a man at gunpoint as he was leaving for work early Monday morning.

In the home Nest cam video, you can see a man in a hoodie run up to the house on Chevy Chase Lane. He's pointing a gun right at Jason Portie, 41.

"I came walking out my door, turned around and locked it ... turned back around and two guys come running up on me, ambush me at gunpoint," Portie told 12News.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Portie says one of the men threw him to the ground and held him at gunpoint as they demanded money.

"He (has) me at gunpoint, goes through my pockets and finds my cell phone," Portie said.

Portie says that the other suspect is already going through his truck at this point. He says the other man pointing the gun at him found the keys to the truck in his pocket.

That's when they got in the truck and drove off, according to Portie. But as they did, things turned even more violent.

"(They) stood up and fired four shots over the truck into my house," Portie said. "They took three shots into the house ... one hit me in the left arm. It went through and through and into the door (of the house)".

Portie says on the other side of that door was his wife. He believes it is a miracle she wasn't hit in the gunfire.

Portie was able to call 911 and was rushed to the hospital. He was released with minor injuries.

"Be aware, you know, I wasn't fully aware of what I was walking into," Portie said. "Definitely be aware of your surroundings at all times."

Police say the two suspects ditched Portie's truck near an apartment complex where they are caught on a different surveillance video running away. Their faces are hard to make out, but one of the suspects is wearing a hoodie with what appears to be a Zoo York logo.

The suspects are still on the run. Police haven't released a description, but they're hoping the surveillance video will help lead to an arrest.

If you have any information that can help police, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas and provide anonymous tips.

Call 833-TIPS. 409-833-8477

Text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone

Submit a tip ONLINE here

All Tips Are Confidential

You will not be asked for your name. You simply give the confidential information to the call taker. You will then receive a confidential code number.