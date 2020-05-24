OPELOUSAS, La. — A suspect wanted in connected to a Port Arthur murder was arrested in Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

Jovan Neveaux, 20, was arrested by Opelousas Police and Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies in the 1100 block of West Grolee Street. The murder that Neveaux is a suspect in happened in early April during an alleged robbery, officials said.

During the arrest, investigators also found 2,031 ecstasy pills.

Neveaux was taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail for the homicide warrant until he can be extradited to Texas.

Chante Grogan, 18, of Port Arthur, was also charged for helping Neveaux avoid arrest. Grogan was taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with accessory to a homicide after the fact, officials said.

Opelousas Police Department

