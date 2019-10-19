PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A suspect was arrested after a Port Arthur woman told police he broke into her home through a window while she was sleeping.

The burglary happened at 3:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street Saturday, Oct. 19. The victim told police the suspect broke a window on the outside of the house to break in and then attacked her while she was asleep in bed, Port Arthur Police spokesperson Ryan Byers said in a news release.

The suspect was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The woman drove herself to the Southeast Texas Medical Center and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Port Arthur Police said in the release.

The case is still being investigated by Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigations Division.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about crimes like this one, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

