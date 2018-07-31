PORTLAND, Texas (Kiii News) — The Portland Police Department was called to a home invasion around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Crosby Street.

According to police, a suspect armed with a gun entered a residence and tried to force the homeowner to a secondary location in order to steal her vehicle. As they were in the driveway of the home the suspect saw police units approaching and fled on foot through the victim's house and backyard. Officers gave chase, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, possibly in his 20s, with lots of tattoos around his neck and face areas. He was wearing dark clothing, red shoes and had a medium build.

